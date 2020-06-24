Search

South Woodford’s Haven House celebrates work throughout coronavirus for Children’s Hospice Week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 June 2020

Haven House supported Olivia Little, who was born with a very rare genetic condition causing complex learning and physical disabilities. Picture: Haven House

Archant

To mark Children’s Hospice Week, South Woodford’s Haven House is celebrating the families it supports and the care staff who have continued to work tirelessly during the coronavirus crisis.

Over the past few months, the families supported by Haven House have felt the effects of lockdown more than anyone, with social isolation taking its toll.

Some have been left exhausted after months of providing 24/7 care for their child at home.

Throughout the pandemic Haven House has found new ways to connect with families and provide services to take the pressure off the NHS.

Eileen White, director of care, said: “The world of children’s hospices can seem daunting and unfamiliar – we want to take away that element of uncertainty and introduce people to what they’re really like. 

“Haven House is a place where families feel safe, supported and can access specialist care, when there is really nowhere else to turn.

“We know that we cannot change a child’s diagnosis, but we can make it easier by being here for day and overnight stays and reaching out to families at home.”

One of the children Haven House supports is Olivia Little, 12, who was born with a very rare genetic condition causing complex learning and physical disabilities.

In March she underwent bilateral knee surgery to help prevent the further deterioration of her joints.

This was just before all non-essential services were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of this, all of Olivia’s post-operation hospital appointments and her community physiotherapy sessions were cancelled.

Mum Natasha said: “This was an extremely worrying time for our family and it was at this point that we called upon Haven House for their help and support.

“Haven House has been essential in providing us with emergency physiotherapy and they have also given us online support to care for Olivia’s wounds. This help has been unbelievable to us as a family and we don’t know what we would do without it.”

Children’s Hospice Week runs from June 22 to June 28.

To find out more about Haven House visit havenhouse.org.uk

