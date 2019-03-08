Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police have launched an appeal to trace an Ilford man with links to Romford.

Officers need help from the public to find Phillip Durand, 31, who they would like to speak to in connection with offences of stalking and common assault.

He is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall, of stocky build, with short black hair.

He is also known to frequent Essex.

Det Sgt Sam Bennett, said the Met have carried out "extensive enquiries" to locate Durand

"I would like to remind the public that harbouring a wanted offender is an offence," he said.

"I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped.

"I would also encourage Durand to hand himself in."

Durand should not be approached by members of the public.

If you have information on his movements or whereabouts, call police on 999 quoting Cad 4157/09Aug."