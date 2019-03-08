Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

PUBLISHED: 15:03 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 12 August 2019

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have launched an appeal to trace an Ilford man with links to Romford.

Officers need help from the public to find Phillip Durand, 31, who they would like to speak to in connection with offences of stalking and common assault.

He is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall, of stocky build, with short black hair.

He is also known to frequent Essex.

Det Sgt Sam Bennett, said the Met have carried out "extensive enquiries" to locate Durand

You may also want to watch:

"I would like to remind the public that harbouring a wanted offender is an offence," he said.

"I would urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police so that his attempts to evade justice can be stopped.

"I would also encourage Durand to hand himself in."

Durand should not be approached by members of the public.

If you have information on his movements or whereabouts, call police on 999 quoting Cad 4157/09Aug."

Most Read

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield’s win over Orient

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Redbridge boss Wetherall insists they must regroup after FA Cup exit

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Daggers players thank fans for support at Halifax

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists