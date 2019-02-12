Search

Redbridge disability charity awarded almost £100K for heritage project

PUBLISHED: 10:47 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 13 February 2019

Redbridge Forum won a grant from the National Lottery. Photo: Redbridge Forum

A disability charity has won a National Lottery grant to put on a heritage project.

Redbridge Forum in Ilford Lane is delighted to receive £98,500 to create “Our Story” - an exhibition showing how attitudes towards learning disability has changed since the 1800s.

“We are hoping that people who have worked with us over the years will come forward to help look back on our achievements,” a Redbridge Forum spokeswoman said.

“There will also be opportunities for volunteers to receive training on historical research and learn new skills.

“We will be working closely with Redbridge Museum and Heritage Centre who will be delivering training courses for us and helping us with our archiving.”

As part of the project, Redbridge Forum will record interviews with disabled people and their families, collect photos and launch a brand new website thanks to another smaller grant from the Routes to Roots Foundation.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or have an interesting story to share call Redbridge Forum on 0208477571.

