Chigwell man charged with murder of man in Northfleet

A 28-year-old man from Chigwell has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Northfleet.

Kent Police officers were called to an address in Hamerton Road at 2.46am on Tuesday, February 4.

South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and a 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 4.25pm on the same day, detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested Harry Harris of Stanway Close in Chigwell on suspicion of murder.

Police said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Today, Thursday, February 6, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Mr Harris.

He is also charged with possession of a knife and he has been remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates' Court.