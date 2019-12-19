Ilford woman's waist-length hair gets the chop as she goes bald in memory of her dad

Harpreet Kaur's hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers Archant

An Ilford woman marked her 25th birthday by going bald to raise money in memory of her dad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers

Harpreet Kaur's hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association and donate her 27 inch tresses to the Little Princess Trust, an organisation that creates wigs for children with cancer.

Harpreet, a project engineer for TfL, said: "I thought I would have it cut into a bob or a pixie style, then thought why don't I go all the way? Why not brave the shave and raise some money for charity as well.

"Three days before my 19th birthday, my father Judge Singh passed away from a brain haemorrhage.

"So to commemorate turning 25 I decided to shave my head and raise money for the Stroke Association in his memory."

Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers

Harpreet's haircut took place at Richmond Barbers and she has raised an impressive £5,680 so far.

"The Stroke Association do a fantastic job of supporting people who survive strokes and I wanted to raise money for them," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"I can't run fast, and I can't climb but I can have my hair cut off.

Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers

"To take what people see as such an important part of me and get rid of it has been totally liberating.

"People have asked me why I've had my hair cut off and when you tell them, you find out how many people have been through hell after stroke has affected a friend or family member."

After the long tresses for the Little Princess Trust had been carefully snipped off, the honour of shaving her was auctioned off and went to her friend Aleen Paul who then shared the privilege with the top three donors.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has sponsored me and Richmond Barbers who not only didn't charge me but gave a donation to the charity," Harpreet said.

Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers Harpreet Kaur’s hair reached down to her waist but she decided to lose the lot for the Stroke Association in memory of her dad. Picture: Richmond Barbers

Hannah Richards, regional fundraising manager for the Stroke Association, said: "In sacrificing her lovely long hair, Harpreet has done a truly remarkable thing in memory of her dad and we're exceptionally grateful.

"The money that she has raised will fund the Stroke Association's specialist support for stroke survivors and help us to rebuild even more lives."

You can donate here