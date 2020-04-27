Video

‘I will walk 500 miles’ says Ilford marathon man Harmander

Harmander Singh is planning on walking 500 miles in his garden to raise money to buy an ambulance. Picture: Harmander Singh Archant

Marathon man Harmander Singh has been inspired by captain Tom Moore to complete another challenge in his garden but this time he is going to walk 500 miles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 60-year-old, of Wellesley Road, Ilford, has already completed the equivalent of four marathons since the UK went into lockdown and he was the first to complete the Virgin London Marathon replacement Garden Marathon on Sunday.

But he is now stepping it up another level by tackling a 500 mile walk around the garden throughout May to help raise money for charity.

He will raising money for two causes – for the NHS to buy a fully equipped ambulance which costs £250,000 and towards building the Fauja Singh clubhouse.

Sikhs In The City Running Club has been organising this fundraising appeal to honour Fauja Singh BEM, the world’s oldest marathon runner, to cater for the fitness needs for east Londoners.

Harmander Singh (Pic: Ken Mears) Harmander Singh (Pic: Ken Mears)

After being the first to complete the early morning Garden Marathon he told the Recorder: “Was great to see the dawn break and the birds start chirping.

“Many would consider the course somewhat uninspiring but thankfully it was almost pitch black save for the light from the street lamp on the other side of the wall - this aspect did not bother me but the total lack of support from spectators was noticeable.”

To contribute to the fundraiser visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/run-500-miles-in-my-garden-for-two-good-causes

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.