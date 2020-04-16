Search

Record-breaker tackles four marathons in his garden in one week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 16 April 2020

Harmander Singh (Pic: Ken Mears)

Harmander Singh (Pic: Ken Mears)

Archant

Ilford marathon man Harmander Singh has completed four marathons by looping round his garden due to four of his events being called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harmander Singh's garden where he completed four marathons (Pic: Harmander Singh)Harmander Singh's garden where he completed four marathons (Pic: Harmander Singh)

The 60-year-old, of Wellesley Road, was eager to not miss out and decided he would still completed the distance needed in a week to inspire others.

The runner, who is an active member of the Redbridge community, working with the Sikhs in the City to encourage as many people as possible to get active in the hope it will improve general wellbeing across the borough is also the only person in the world to compete in both the Great North Run and Great London Marathon for the last 35 years.

“I’ve got a reputation to protect,” he said.

“I thought the marathons are not going to happen, so I thought I will try do them before the Sikh New Year, which is on April, 13.

“On the Monday, I did about 10 miles and thought this is easy, so after that I did at least 25km although I originally planned to do 21km but I realised I wouldn’t have been able to do all four marathons in the seven days.

You may also want to watch:

“I ended up doing just over the equivalent of four marathons, four marathons would have been 104 miles, but I did 108 instead.

“They were predominately all walking with some fast power-walking when I thought I was behind schedule.”

The former national sports award winner had planned to add another 20 marathons to his already impressive record of 161 but knows that is now not possible and must accept that he must just remain fit for when they eventually do resume.

Although he did admit the big pathways around his garden helped him track his progress but jokingly revealed his wife believes they come in handy in the future.

“My wife had a foresight to plant flower beds in such a way that the foot paths were at least three foot and I asked her why she wanted them that wide and she said it’s for your Zimmer frame after all the marathons.

“I’m old school, I don’t use an app for training or pacing, I just use a watch and know where the mile markers are.

“I listened to the Sikh prayers and they kept my rhythm going.”

He was very keen to give words of warning by saying: “If they are going to do laps in their garden, please change your direction every hour, as otherwise you’re going to have problems if you keep going in the same direction.”

