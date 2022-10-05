Grandfather-of-seven takes part in 38th successive London Marathon

Harmander Singh (right) with Timi Veetasamy after crossing the finish line - Credit: Harmander Singh

An Ilford man took part in his 38th successive London Marathon and says he has already entered the ballot for next year's event.

Harmander Singh, 63, was a pacer during Sunday's (October 2) 26.2-mile run around the streets of the capital.

He said he was told it was his 172nd marathon in total and the grandfather-of-seven was running to a speed of six and a half hours.

But this was far slower than he can run - Harmander revealed that this summer he ran a marathon in four hours and 15 minutes.

On the challenge of pacing, he said: "You are going to be pacing at a speed you can easily run.

"I am pacer for our parkrun each week to perfect it.

"I take my responsibilities really seriously because other people's achievements depend on it."

Harmander is heading to Toronto in less than a fortnight to take part in the Canadian city's waterfront marathon, his second favourite behind London.

He has entered the ballot for next year's London race, which returns to its traditional April slot.

Describing his love for running, Harmander said: "It is therapy. You can sit at home and you can overthink, whereas if you are going out for a jog you are listening to your body and you are staying healthy."

His bucket list includes marathons in the Greek capital Athens, Granada in Spain and Sydney, Australia.

The retired local and central government worker is president of Sikhs in the City running club, which meets weekly in Woodford Bridge Road.

Harmander is a coach there and helped to train 15 people for this year's marathon, although two pulled out shortly beforehand with injuries.

He also trained Fauja Singh, who was 101 when he completed his final London Marathon and is believed to be the world's oldest marathon runner.

The club, which is fundraising to build a clubhouse in Fauja's honour, is also looking for 20 people over 55 "in need of company" as part of a project beginning in January, Harmander added.

For more and to contact the group, visit Sikhs in the City's website sikhsinthecity.org.