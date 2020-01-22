Seven Kings stabbings: Family describe 'unbearable pain' of losing only son in street brawl

Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma Archant

The brother-in-law of one of the men stabbed to death in Seven Kings has told of his family's "unbearable pain".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma

Harinder Kumar, 28, known to his family as "Honey", has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death on Sunday, January 19 during a brawl in Elmstead Road.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance around 7.30pm and found men suffering stab wounds.

Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma

Paramedics pronounced all three men dead at the scene.

Police said those involved were known to each other.

Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma Harinder Kumar has been named locally as one of three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday. His family have described their "unbearable pain" after losing their only son. Picture: Amit Sharma

Harinder's brother-in-law, Amit Sharma, told the Recorder: "Harinder was a very nice, humble and down-to-earth person.

"He came to London for a better future, for better perspective and for a better life, but his destiny was something different.

"He was the only son of his parents, apart from a sister.

"His parents are totally shocked and now they have to bear this unbearable pain throughout their life.

"Twenty-eight is no age to die. It's the age for building your future."

You may also want to watch:

Harinder's parents had not seen him since he came to London nine years ago to study.

His parents live in India and the family now faces an uncertain and difficult process of bringing his body home.

Mr Sharma, from Amritsar in Punjab, told ITV London: "His parents got to know yesterday and his mother is totally unconscious.

"She can't talk as of now.

"And I think they've admitted her to hospital.

"They were literally broken after hearing of the demise of their only son.

"You know what [his father] will feel for his only son who he had sent abroad for his better future for the last nine years.

"Government officials from both countries should be involved in this case and make this process smooth for returning his body back to India."

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed a 29-year-old Ilford man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the fatal stabbings.

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, was charged on January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police are still not in a position to formally identify the men who died.