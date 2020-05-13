Search

Advanced search

Woodford residents push council to prevent building work at WW1 memorial

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 May 2020

Woodford residents pressured Redbridge Council to issue a stop order to works being done at one of the oldest buildings in the conservation area. Picture: Julie Pearce

Woodford residents pressured Redbridge Council to issue a stop order to works being done at one of the oldest buildings in the conservation area. Picture: Julie Pearce

Archant

Woodford Bridge residents are celebrating after Redbridge Council was forced to back track and act to protect the Village Rest, a local landmark and site of a First World War memorial.

The Village Cafe as it originally looked is now the site of a First World War memorial. Picture: Paul CanalThe Village Cafe as it originally looked is now the site of a First World War memorial. Picture: Paul Canal

Residents were furious that builders were carrying out demolition and rebuilding work at the site in Chigwell Road in the Woodford Bridge conservation area despite not having planning permission.

The builder said he has submitted a planning application and the only work which is being done now is to secure the site to prevent squatters from entering the building.

He said there are two builders on site who are working at least eight to ten metres apart from each other to comply with social distancing guidelines and the work should be completed tomorrow (Thursday, May 14).

Residents tried for weeks to get the council to take action against the illegal building work. Picture: Julie PearceResidents tried for weeks to get the council to take action against the illegal building work. Picture: Julie Pearce

The council issued a stop order at the site six years ago and plans to create a tent and timber deck in the rear garden were denied in December 2016.

Residents complained when the building work started up in the past few weeks and the council initially did nothing.

You may also want to watch:

Last week Cllr Paul Canal requested a formal review of the refusal to issue a stop notice and after the Recorder enquired the council reversed course and put in a temporary stop notice on Monday. May 11.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said the owners have stopped work and the site will be sealed off.

“The Temporary Stop Notice lasts for 28 days and will be extended if necessary.

“Should the owners decide to breach this notice, the council can escalate the matter.”

Cllr Canal said the Village Rest, one of the oldest buildings in the Woodford area, “deserves the highest level of protection we can provide” and thanked the 300 people who signed a petition with their support.

Residents Julie and Richard Pearce wrote to council leader Jas Athwal on Monday before the building works were halted pleading for him to intervene.

In their letter they said: “Why when Cllr Paul Canal contacted the Building Enforcement Officers, did they decide on a visit to the site, to allow the building works to carry on?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Tributes to Redbridge Talking Newspaper founder whose inventions helped the blind

John Terence Slade, inventor and long-time guitar player died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: John Slade

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Tributes to Redbridge Talking Newspaper founder whose inventions helped the blind

John Terence Slade, inventor and long-time guitar player died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: John Slade

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

FA club webinar to share social media guidance

The FA are holding a webinar to share social media guidance

Coronavirus: Strict protocols for Premier League players to return

West Ham United's Mark Noble (centre) during a training session at London Stadium

Woodford residents push council to prevent building work at WW1 memorial

Woodford residents pressured Redbridge Council to issue a stop order to works being done at one of the oldest buildings in the conservation area. Picture: Julie Pearce

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Clayhall 10-year-old sends her Covid-19 memorial design to Mayor of London

Annika Chowdhury sent this letter to London Mayor Sadiq Khan to honour victims of Covid-19 after her friend's grandmother died. Picture: Venissa Chowdhury
Drive 24