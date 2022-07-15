Hall Lane in Chingford, where the fatal collision took place - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in which the driver reportedly suffered a medical episode before dying at the scene.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian in Hall Lane, Chingford just before noon on Wednesday (July 13).

The van driver, a 56-year-old man, is believed to have suffered from a medical episode, and sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to a central London hospital.

Scotland Yard say his condition is not life-threatening.

The London Ambulance Service, the London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance attended the incident alongside the Met.

Road closures which were put in place following the incident have since been lifted.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC - quoting reference CAD 3190/13Jul.