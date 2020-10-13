Barkingside councillor reaches mid-point in pledge to run weekly weekly 5k to support families made destitute from coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 October 2020
Archant
A Barkingside councillor who decided to run a weekly 5k to raise money for charity has raised more than £500 as he reaches the halfway point.
Earlier this year Cllr Khaled Noor set up a challenge to help raise money for families made destitute from coronavirus and has donated the money he’s raised so far to the Redbridge Foodbank.
You may also want to watch:
On Saturday, October 3, he went to donate around 100 kgs of food to the foodbank and volunteered to deliver the parcels to residents in need.
Cllr Noor said: “While coronavirus does not discriminate in terms of who it infects, the impact of Covid-19 is disproportionately high for BAME communities.
“The coronavirus crisis has exposed the underlying deprivation and inequalities in health and society that exist within the UK.
You can sponsor him visiting his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/khaled-noor
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.