Barkingside councillor reaches mid-point in pledge to run weekly weekly 5k to support families made destitute from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 October 2020

Barkingside councillor Khaled Noor raised £500 as part of his weekly 5k run to help support families during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Khaled Noor

Barkingside councillor Khaled Noor raised £500 as part of his weekly 5k run to help support families during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Khaled Noor

A Barkingside councillor who decided to run a weekly 5k to raise money for charity has raised more than £500 as he reaches the halfway point.

After he beat coronavirus he pledged to run a weekly sponsored 5k to raise money for families made destitute from Covid-19. Picture: Khaled NoorAfter he beat coronavirus he pledged to run a weekly sponsored 5k to raise money for families made destitute from Covid-19. Picture: Khaled Noor

Earlier this year Cllr Khaled Noor set up a challenge to help raise money for families made destitute from coronavirus and has donated the money he’s raised so far to the Redbridge Foodbank.

On Saturday, October 3, he went to donate around 100 kgs of food to the foodbank and volunteered to deliver the parcels to residents in need.

Cllr Noor said: “While coronavirus does not discriminate in terms of who it infects, the impact of Covid-19 is disproportionately high for BAME communities.

Cllr Noor donated 100kgs of food to Redbridge Foodbank. Picture: Khaled NoorCllr Noor donated 100kgs of food to Redbridge Foodbank. Picture: Khaled Noor

“The coronavirus crisis has exposed the underlying deprivation and inequalities in health and society that exist within the UK.

You can sponsor him visiting his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/khaled-noor

