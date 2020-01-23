Search

Decision set to be made on proposals to build 52 homes on Seven Kings Halfords site

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 January 2020

The plans are part of a masterplan to redevelop this section of the High Road in Seven Kings. Picture: Google

The plans are part of a masterplan to redevelop this section of the High Road in Seven Kings. Picture: Google

Archant

Halfords in Seven Kings could be turned into 52 new homes if planning permission is granted next week.

Redbridge Council's planning committee will decide whether to give the redevelopment plans for 573-585 High Road the go-ahead at a meeting on Wednesday, January 29.

The proposal is part of an overall masterplan to redevelop 587 High Road, a former petrol station that is now a car wash, 596-601 High Road, currently a Kwik-Fit garage, and 603 High Road, which is also occupied by a car wash.

The four sites will "form a new piece of engaging and active high street which could act as a precedent for other developments within the immediate context".

If planning permission is granted, Halfords Autocentre will be demolished to make way for a mixed-use development of flats and offices on the ground floor.

The blocks will range from nine storeys to 11 storeys in height.

"The application site is currently underused and requires a change in layout and form to bring new life and an appropriate response to a busy town location, adjacent to an important rail connection," the applicant said.

"The proposed development is considered a prime opportunity for wholesale regeneration of a prominent brownfield site."

There are currently eight parking spaces on the site and it is proposed to only keep two.

The development will provide a "mix of high quality, fully accessible unit types and sizes with access to good levels of daylight and to both private and shared amenity space".

Each flat will have its own balcony or terrace, along with communal terraces at the first, ninth and 11th floors.

But the Greater London Authority (GLA) pointed out that the scheme would result in the loss of industrial floorspace and the proposals only offer 12per cent affordable housing, rather than the 50pc required in this case.

"The proposals involve the provision of 12pc affordable housing which is wholly unacceptable," the GLA representation said.

"GLA officers are currently in the process of robustly interrogating the submitted viability assessment to ensure that the scheme delivers the maximum level of affordable housing."

There were 16 representations from members of the public in response to the proposal, which included concerns about loss of privacy from the height of the buildings, insufficient parking for residents and the negative impact on infrastructure in Seven Kings, such as doctors and schools.

Three men stabbed to death in Seven Kings

Three men were stabbed to death near Elmstead Road, Seven Kings on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Residents call for CCTV and more police after ‘devastating’ knife fight kills three

A police cordon remains in place at Seven Kings High Road. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief leading murder investigation gives update on events surrounding the deaths of three men

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes stabbings related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick

