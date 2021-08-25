Hainault teens to sky dive 10,000ft for London's Air Ambulance

Published: 3:05 PM August 25, 2021 Updated: 4:10 PM August 25, 2021

Friends Matthew Smith (left) and Alfie Scott (right) are skydiving to raise money for charity London's Air Ambulance. - Credit: Julie Scott

A pair of Hainault teens will take to the skies this weekend in aid of London's Air Ambulance.

Friends Alfie Scott, 16, and Matthew Smith, 18, will complete a 10,000 foot tandem sky dive in Peterborough on Saturday, August 28.

The duo, who have already raised £720 for the rescue charity, will lift off from Sibson Airfield at 12.30pm.

Julie Scott, mum of Alfie, said the boys were more nervous than excited, adding: “You know what kids are like, they don’t feel fear.”

They have been going around family friends and shops to raise money and are running a raffle to raise additional funds.

Having beaten their initial target of £650, the boys are now hoping to raise £1,000.

She said: “We see [the air ambulance] landing quite a lot and my son always says ‘how do they get their money?'.

"I was explaining to him that it’s purely through donations.

“I think that’s what made them decide to do the London Air Ambulance – and obviously because it’s local and you never know when you are going to need it.”

You can donate here.