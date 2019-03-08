Young Citizen: Hainault teenager receives scout award after twinning toilets for charity

Leah Cartwright with her scout achievement award. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Archant

A Hainault teenager who has received a scout award for twinning toilets and raising £800 for charity is our Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leah Cartwright, 14, received a Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Award, along with 100 other young people aged 11-25 across London, after she single-handedly organised and participated in the Great London Loo Hunt in aid of Toilet Twinning, a charity which provides safe toilets to the 2.4 billion (one in three) people in the world who do not have access to a safe loo.

In total the Loo Hunt involved visiting 31 toilets in eight hours over 23km and 30,000 steps and Leah was able to raise enough money to pay for three toilet blocks and a single toilet in the developing world.

Leah took part with another scout from her group and a scout leader.

She was presented her award at a special reception at Sir James Hawkey Hall in Woodford Green on Thursday, November 7.

Speaking after her award win, the 14-year-old said: "I just felt that I took too much for granted. I'm very privileged and there had to be something I could do to help those who weren't so lucky."

You may also want to watch:

Leah decided to spend her £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on crossbow equipment for her troop.

The Jack Petchey Awards were founded in 1999, and have helped recognise the positive work of young people across east London.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE aged 94, said "I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their achievements and positive contributions to society."

The Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen series celebrates the young people of Redbridge.

Each month a winner is chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.