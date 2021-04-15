Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company

Published: 4:30 PM April 15, 2021

Kalila Khan, from Hainault, was selected as a Can You Dance? (CYD) Dance Star. - Credit: Nicki Khan

A Hainault teenager has beaten hundreds of other dancers from across the UK to join a touring company.

Kalila Khan, 15, successfully gained a place as a Can You Dance? (CYD) Dance Star 2021, after she was selected from more than 700 applicants aged between eight to 18.

She was chosen by a panel of industry experts including dancers and choreographers from Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Kalila told the Recorder: "It’s an amazing opportunity to be a CYD dance star and represent CYD at their events, so I am so grateful to be a part of the company and excited for the regionals to start."

She will now tour the country and receive training from top dancers.

All of CYD's events were cancelled last year but will start up again as soon as government guidelines allow.