News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:30 PM April 15, 2021   
Kalila Khan was recently selected to be part of the UK's biggest touring dance convention with Can You Dance?

Kalila Khan, from Hainault, was selected as a Can You Dance? (CYD) Dance Star. - Credit: Nicki Khan

A Hainault teenager has beaten hundreds of other dancers from across the UK to join a touring company.

Kalila Khan, 15, successfully gained a place as a Can You Dance? (CYD) Dance Star 2021, after she was selected from more than 700 applicants aged between eight to 18.

She was chosen by a panel of industry experts including dancers and choreographers from Strictly Come Dancing and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Kalila told the Recorder: "It’s an amazing opportunity to be a CYD dance star and represent CYD at their events, so I am so grateful to be a part of the company and excited for the regionals to start."

She will now tour the country and receive training from top dancers. 

You may also want to watch:

All of CYD's events were cancelled last year but will start up again as soon as government guidelines allow.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
  2. 2 Man in hospital after car flips over in Wanstead
  3. 3 Police officer sacked after 'encouraging friend to lie about collision'
  1. 4 Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision
  2. 5 Tributes to former Hainault councillor and policeman who served during King's Cross fire
  3. 6 Man charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in bathtub in Clayhall home
  4. 7 Waste reduction campaign launches with Redbridge fifth largest rubbish producer in England
  5. 8 Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company
  6. 9 Two men arrested in Chigwell on suspicion of kidnap
  7. 10 Barkingside axe attack: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police appeal for witnesses
People
Hainault News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rushden Gardens attempted murder

Crime

Man arrested after elderly woman dies in Clayhall

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Princes Road attempted murder

Crime

Attempted murder arrest after woman seriously injured in Barkingside

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Staff members Lisa Wiles, Lina Masyte and Paula Raudzepa at The Prince of Wales in Ilford which open

Lockdown Easing

Redbridge pubs gear up for outdoor opening

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The modernist flats in Malcolm Way, Wanstead. Developers want to build an extra flat on each of the

Redbridge Council

Criticism of 'comedy of errors' consultation for Wanstead flat extension...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus