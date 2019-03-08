Search

Remembrance 2019: Hainault pays tribute to those who gave their lives

PUBLISHED: 13:05 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 10 November 2019

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Lindsay Jones

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Metropolitan Police. Picture: Lindsay Jones

Archant

Hainault honoured the memory this morning, Sunday November 10, of the service men and women who gave their lives for this country.

London Fire Brigade laid a wreath at the war memorial in Manford Way. Picture: Lindsay JonesLondon Fire Brigade laid a wreath at the war memorial in Manford Way. Picture: Lindsay Jones

The sun shone as about 70 people gathered at the war memorial in Manford Way for a service organised by Hainault councillors and led by the Rev Tony Bishop.

Cllr Roy Emmett said: "This organised on behalf of the community. It is important we gather every year - in case we forget.

"It is particularly important that children are involved and the number of primary school children who have been involved over the past few days is very pleasing."

Derek Hall, who was a child in Barkingside during the Second World War, agreed it was vital that children are taught about the war. He has given talks to schoolchildren about what it was like growing up near Fairlop Waters when it was an airfield during the Second World War.

The war memorial in Manford Way, Hainault. Picture: Lindsay JonesThe war memorial in Manford Way, Hainault. Picture: Lindsay Jones

He said: "This time of year is a chance to make sure the children know what happened so that they will carry on the memories when we are gone."

Mr Bishop asked the crowd to "think of our country today, its divisions, its needs for peace and reconcilitation".

And referring to next month's general election, he added: "Let us pray God's will is done in the events of the next few weeks, that all the people in the country will pull together."

Among those laying wreaths at the memorial were the London Fire Brigade, Metropolitan Police, Redbridge Labour Party and Redbridge Conservatives.

Magellan McLister, of Gants Hill, laid a wreath on behalf of the Principality of Sealand. Picture: Lindsay JonesMagellan McLister, of Gants Hill, laid a wreath on behalf of the Principality of Sealand. Picture: Lindsay Jones

Magellan McLister, of Gants Hill, laid a wreath on behalf of the Principality of Sealand, a micronation on an offshore platform in the North Sea off the coast of Suffolk.

As a supporter of the principality, he has laid a wreath at the war memorial every year since 2013.

Hainault councillor Roy Emmett lays a wreath at the war memorial. Picture: Lindsay JonesHainault councillor Roy Emmett lays a wreath at the war memorial. Picture: Lindsay Jones

About 70 people gathered in Hainault for the Remembrance service on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Lindsay JonesAbout 70 people gathered in Hainault for the Remembrance service on Sunday, November 10. Picture: Lindsay Jones

About 70 people gathered by the war memorial in Manford Way for Hainault's Remembrance service led by the Rev Tony Bishop. Picture: Lindsay JonesAbout 70 people gathered by the war memorial in Manford Way for Hainault's Remembrance service led by the Rev Tony Bishop. Picture: Lindsay Jones

