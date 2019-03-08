Search

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

PUBLISHED: 09:49 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 08 July 2019

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

Archant

Six fire engines were called to a fire at the annual Festival of Cricket at Hainault Recreation Ground yesterday (July 7).

Three vans and one car, which were parked behind food stalls at the event in the park in Forest Road, were destroyed by the fire.

Some 3,000 people were evacuated from the area before the arrival of fire crews, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Leanne Toole was in the park with her children when she was told to leave by police.

She said: "It was just starting when we were there. There was loads of thick black smoke. The police told everyone to go out the park, the fire engines were on their way.

"They [the festival] had lots of food stalls in tents - it looked like it was coming from one of them, but it was right next to the children's playground and it looked like the bushes had also caught fire.

"There were so many children there and in the park."

Fire crews were called at 4.53pm and the fire was under control by 6.11pm.

Crews from Woodford, Ilford, Dagenham, Leytonstone and Romford attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

