'Remarkable' great-great-grandmother from Hainault celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 September 2019

Margaret (Peggy) Ackred celebrated her 100th birthday at Churchill Lodge with family and friends. Picture: Val Watson

Archant

A "remarkable" great-great-grandmother who has many memories of living through the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Not to be outdone by the Queen, Peggy Ackred had two celebrations - one at her home in Churchill Lodge, Barkingside, and another at Hainault Community Club.

Originally from Hackney, Peggy served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and after marrying her husband John, and with the war still going on, Peggy and her family were evacuated to Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

Peggy and John moved to Hainault where they had two children - Christine and Linda - and she now has six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Peggy joined Hainault Community Club where she and John taught ballroom dancing. Since John died, Peggy still goes to the club every Tuesday to play bingo.

The community club organised a party with tea and cake and bingo and as a special present, gave Peggy her bingo books for free together with cards and flowers.

"Peggy is a remarkable woman, not so mobile now but still bright and cheerful and still able to handle six books at playing bingo," her niece, Val Watson, said.

