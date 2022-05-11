Hainault Forest among woodlands included in Platinum Jubilee scheme

Hainault Forest has been dedicated to Her Majesty the Queen as part of a Platinum Jubilee initiative.

The historic location is among 70 woodlands across the country which have been selected for the Ancient Canopy, part of the Queen's Green Canopy which is encouraging people to plant trees to mark the jubilee.

Hainault is the last remaining part of the medieval Forest of Essex.

The Prince of Wales, patron of the Queen's Green Canopy, said: “Trees and woodlands have a profound significance for us all – their steadfast and reassuring presence a reminder of our long-serving sovereign and her enduring dedication.

"Let us ensure that in her name, we can now protect and strengthen this.”

The country park is undergoing a £7million restoration to bring a number of historic buildings back into use and improve the pathways and landscaping.

The project will be complete in Autumn, according to Redbridge Council.

The authority is also working in partnership with Vision Redbridge, Culture and Leisure to deliver a visitor centre there.