Community group rally to help Hainault children see Santa this Christmas

Published: 7:00 AM December 23, 2020

A Hainault community group pulled out all the stops to make sure children didn't miss out on seeing Santa this Christmas.

The group behind the Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks campaign rallied to bring Santa to children who couldn't go to a grotto this year.

This gesture already required a great deal of organisation, but as Donna Baker explains, what unfolded on Saturday, December 19 made the effort all the more admirable.

"We originally planned to do two routes over two nights but just 10 minutes before we were due to set off on our first evening the new tier 4 restrictions meant we needed to complete both routes that same night.

The group were forced to change its plans last minute after the Tier 4 announcement came just before the lorry was due to head out. - Credit: Donna Baker

"We were up against many challenges throughout our planning, not knowing what was going to happen with Covid restrictions, but we managed to keep our promise to bring Santa to Hainault!"

When asked how the group managed to change the plan so quickly, Donna replied: "We were very lucky to be prepared; we already had the maps ready so that helped."

There was another big reason why they were able to pull this off: Victoria Williams, Donna's 13-year-old daughter who was instrumental in reading the map and navigating the last-minute change.

Donna said: "To be honest, I don't know if we could've done it without her."

Donna believes the group's ability to pull this together comes down to their campaigning history: "We all know each other very well, so we knew which tasks to give each person."

Fellow organiser Lorraine Papworth added: "After so many requests we realised just how much the whole community really needed it.

"It was so rewarding for all the organisers to see so many smiling faces and excited children (and adults) who came out to see Father Christmas."

With hundreds coming out to enjoy a glimpse of Santa, the hard work paid off.

The same group behind the Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks campaign came together to ensure Hainault children got a sight of Santa this Christmas. - Credit: Donna Baker

Thanking the community for its support, Caroline Porter said they were "delighted" to make so many smile after "a very difficult year".

The last word is reserved for the man himself - Santa: “It was such a pleasure to bring such joy to so many households and to see the children in their front gardens. This is definitely a Christmas I will never forget”







