Hainault charity welcomes celebrity chef Dipna Anand as patron

Published: 3:00 PM December 22, 2020

Celebrity Chef Dipna Anand, who co-owns the Brilliant Restaurant in Southall, has agreed to become one of the patrons for The Dream Factory. - Credit: Rico Patel Photography

Hainault charity The Dream Factory has a new patron in the form of celebrity chef Dipna Anand.

Dipna - owner of the Brilliant Restaurant and Banqueting Suite in Southall - is a Punjabi cuisine specialist, often cited as the curry queen of the Indian cookery world.

The chef has showcased her talent on TV show Saturday Morning with James Martin and with Mary Berry. She has also authored two cookery books.

The addition of Dipna is a welcome one for The Dream Factory, which makes dreams a reality for those aged three-25 who have serious disabilities or life-limiting conditions.

Charity founder and trustee Avril Mills BEM said she was delighted to welcome Dipna on board, adding: "We are sure she will find it a most fulfilling role and we very much look forward to working with her in the future and making many more dreams come true.”

For further information visit yourdreamfactory.org.