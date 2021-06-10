Cemetery invites family contributions to Father’s Day service
- Credit: Westerleigh Group
A cemetery in Hainault will host a special tribute service on its YouTube channel for Father’s Day.
At 11am on Sunday, June 20, Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium will broadcast a national event organised by owner-operators the Westerleigh Group.
The service is intended to help those still limited by lockdown restrictions to remember their loved ones.
Forest Park Crematorium site manager Anneka Blake said: “Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a poignant time for those who have lost loved ones.
“Some restrictions still remain in place, so we felt that holding a national event would allow families to remember fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and father figures wherever they may be.”
Families have been invited to submit three words which remind them of their fathers, which will be compiled into a word cloud to be revealed at the end of the broadcast.
You may also want to watch:
Submissions must be made by Wednesday, June 16.
Most Read
- 1 New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line
- 2 'We're making progress': Redbridge councillor on tackling organised begging gangs
- 3 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
- 4 Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'
- 5 Wanstead Festival is set to return this summer
- 6 Research: Redbridge one of London's worst boroughs for fly-tipping
- 7 Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies
- 8 Running club calls on public to join charity walk honouring Prince Philip
- 9 Council confirms consultation on raising parking penalty charges
- 10 Ilford man charged with murder