Published: 11:50 AM June 10, 2021

Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium in Hainault will stream the special Father's Day service from its YouTube channel. - Credit: Westerleigh Group

A cemetery in Hainault will host a special tribute service on its YouTube channel for Father’s Day.

At 11am on Sunday, June 20, Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium will broadcast a national event organised by owner-operators the Westerleigh Group.

The service is intended to help those still limited by lockdown restrictions to remember their loved ones.

Forest Park Crematorium site manager Anneka Blake said: “Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a poignant time for those who have lost loved ones.

“Some restrictions still remain in place, so we felt that holding a national event would allow families to remember fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and father figures wherever they may be.”

Families have been invited to submit three words which remind them of their fathers, which will be compiled into a word cloud to be revealed at the end of the broadcast.

Submissions must be made by Wednesday, June 16.