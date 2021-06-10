News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Cemetery invites family contributions to Father’s Day service

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:50 AM June 10, 2021   
A bench in a cemetery with red flowers tied to it

Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium in Hainault will stream the special Father's Day service from its YouTube channel. - Credit: Westerleigh Group

A cemetery in Hainault will host a special tribute service on its YouTube channel for Father’s Day. 

At 11am on Sunday, June 20, Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium will broadcast a national event organised by owner-operators the Westerleigh Group. 

The service is intended to help those still limited by lockdown restrictions to remember their loved ones. 

Forest Park Crematorium site manager Anneka Blake said: “Like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a poignant time for those who have lost loved ones. 

“Some restrictions still remain in place, so we felt that holding a national event would allow families to remember fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and father figures wherever they may be.” 

Families have been invited to submit three words which remind them of their fathers, which will be compiled into a word cloud to be revealed at the end of the broadcast. 

You may also want to watch:

Submissions must be made by Wednesday, June 16.

Most Read

  1. 1 New entrance opened at Ilford Station to support Elizabeth line
  2. 2 'We're making progress': Redbridge councillor on tackling organised begging gangs
  3. 3 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
  1. 4 Wes Streeting: 'Cancer treatment has reinforced my appreciation of NHS'
  2. 5 Wanstead Festival is set to return this summer
  3. 6 Research: Redbridge one of London's worst boroughs for fly-tipping
  4. 7 Boundary review: Proposals to change Redbridge constituencies
  5. 8 Running club calls on public to join charity walk honouring Prince Philip
  6. 9 Council confirms consultation on raising parking penalty charges
  7. 10 Ilford man charged with murder
Father's Day
Hainault News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a vehicle collided with parked cars and a home. 

Crime | Video

WATCH: Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park,

Education News

Redbridge school's staff to strike over Covid working dispute

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Wanstead parents can't get their children into their local school because of Redbridge Council's sibling priority rule.

Redbridge Council | Video

Parents furious about change to school admissions

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus