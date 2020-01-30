Queen sends 'best wishes' to Hainault organiser of annual Saraswati music festival
PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 January 2020
The Queen has sent her best wishes to a Hainault musician who organises a festival each year to celebrate Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art.
London Saraswati Music Fest is a festival run by Sandip Chakravarty, who owns Guru Soundz in Hainault, for "people who believe in the power of music to transform lives".
It takes place on February 1 at Hariben Bachubhai Nagrecha Hall in Leyton Road.
The annual festival celebrates music from all corners of society by getting people together and experiencing and listening to music together.
Responding to a letter from Sandip, a letter from Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty was interested to learn that the event celebrates Saraswati mata, the goddess of music, art, knowledge and wisdom.
"Your thoughtfulness in writing was appreciated and, in return, the Queen sends her best wishes to all concerned for a most enjoyable gathering."
A free vegetarian meal will be provided at the event, along with an opportunity to connect with others who love music.
"The festival will feature star performers from the worlds of Bhangra, Indian classical music, the vibrant Bollywood community, and others. This is not to be missed.
"Please come and be part of this important and vibrant celebration."
The event will be free to enter and runs from 4pm until late.