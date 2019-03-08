Search

Chigwell's Sandyman hopes to open music academy to mark 25-year career milestone

PUBLISHED: 15:05 02 October 2019

Sandy Chakravarty, aka Sandyman, hopes to open a music academy to share his knowledge. Picture: Sandy Chakravarty

Archant

A popular musician from Chigwell who performed for Sir Paul McCartney hopes to launch a music academy to mark 25 years in the industry.

Sandy Chakravarty, aka Sandyman, started his journey in the world of music when he was just eight. His mother took him to India where he spent seven to eight hours every day learning to play the tabla, a south Asian drum.

He made his first public appearance at the Royal Albert Hall at the age of 16 and was nominated to be part of Asians in the Millennium.

Sandyman, whose debut album was Mangu Dua featuring Bollywood singer Shaan, has strived to promote Indian art and culture among the British Asian community throughout his career.

Today, he runs Guru Soundz, an Indian musical instruments shop in Fowler Road, Hainault, which celebrates its 15th birthday this year.

"This year is very special for me as my company crosses 15 years and I have been serving the British music industry for the last 25 years," he said.

Commenting on his career highlights, he said: "There are a few memories I can never forget in my career.

"I was 16 when I first performed at the Royal Albert Hall and then I was again invited to perform there for the 50th year celebration of the album Sgt Pepper with The Bootleg Beatles.

"Performing for Sir Paul McCartney twice in my career has been an experience.

"And performing at Wembley with the Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu is a great memory for me."

During The Bootleg Beatles tour in 2017, audiences got to see Sandyman's skills on the tabla, which he first developed a love for when he was a small child in Plaistow.

The music maestro has received worldwide recognition in his talent and has accompanied many musical legends including Bollywood performers Sonu Nigam, Anup Jalota, Bappi Lahiri and Kumar Sanu.

Commenting on his plans for the next 25 years, Sandyman said: "Alongside many concerts I perform all year around and organising events, I want to start a music academy.

"I would like to encourage not only young people, but all generations to learn music."

