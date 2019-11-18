Search

Sikhs in Redbridge join together to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 November 2019

Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Archant

Sikhs in Redbridge joined together at Atam Academy for the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak - the founder of Sikhism.

Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

The celebration, held on November 9, was part of a month-long set of activities which included pupils producing artwork for a special edition book published by the school.

Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Pupils were also involved in a collective 550,000 target Mool Mantar Jaap - recitation of a prayer written by Guru Nanak Dev Ji - and the number reached on the day exceeded 725,000.

Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

Tasveer Singh, school governor and one of the organisers, said: "We would like to wholeheartedly thank our Atam Academy parents and family members for all their tireless commitment in helping us plan, manage and deliver on the day helping in the kitchen, arts and crafts, parking, within Darbaar Sahib, putting up decorations, clearing up, indeed the list is endless.

Picture: Tajpal Dhamu Picture: Tajpal Dhamu

"Thank you also to members of the Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association who worked alongside Atam Academy parents in planning and preparing the langar for hundreds of attendees."

