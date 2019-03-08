Search

Advanced search

Groundbreaking for Mercato Ilford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 November 2019

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Archant

The groundbreaking of the new food market Mercato Ilford is set to begin on Monday (November 18) at the Redbridge Town Hall Car Park.

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato MetropolitanoConcepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

The covered community food market, part of the "Spark Ilford" scheme to regenerate Ilford town centre, was previously set to open this year but is now slated for Summer 2020.

The Redbridge council promised the project will generate over 100 new jobs, as the market takes over the 31,000 square foot open car park, in Oakfield Road.

Mercato Ilford is the third venture from Mercato Metropolitano (MM) following their successful 2016 launch in Elephant and Castle.

This month MM opened their latest market in a Grade I-listed former church in Mayfair, following a two-year £5 million restoration.

Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

The state of the art Mercato Ilford promises to be the first example in the UK of a circular-economy community food market, with a fully functional urban farm on the rooftop, which will produce herbs and vegetables for the restauranteurs and retailers downstairs.

You may also want to watch:

Chief Operating Officer of MM Amedeo Claris said: "With Mercato Ilford, we want to demonstrate that with an inclusive, collaborative and balanced business model, true food artisans, urban farmers and community-focused offerings can become financially viable businesses, despite high real estate costs and the rising of business rates in the UK."

The market will also convert organic waste into energy, heating and compost for the farm.

Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano Elephant and Castle MM. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

It will include communal seating for 600 people and space for 30 stalls, including a low-packaging grocery store, as well as a fully-fitted German

craft brewery, which will produce mineral water on-site, using a filtration system that will make briny sea water drinkable.

A council spokesperson said: "The covered community market will bring MM's exciting food and drink offering to the area, providing healthy good food, community spirit and entrepreneurial opportunities as well as an array of community events including cookery classes, community lunches and school holiday clubs."

The project is being part-funded by the Mayor for London's Good Growth fund, which will create new jobs and enterprise opportunities for local residents.

MM are working in partnership with the council's Work Redbridge team to advertise key job roles for the new food market.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead pub faces being stripped of its gambling machines after failing to stop children playing on them

Landmark locations across Redbridge. The George Wanstead

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Redbridge Council pays out £1.3million for consultancy advice on building works

Wanstead High School, where more than £309,000 was spent on consultancy work for a swimming pool revamp. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Groundbreaking for Mercato Ilford

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Woodford coach Redfern wants tackling improvement after heavy defeat

Woodford RFC in action against Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

What Nigel Farage had to say as he stepped into a Hainault boxing ring

Heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a party rally at the Gator ABC Boxing Club, in Hainault. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Redbridge pupils explore careers in aviation

A pupil tries out a virtual reality headset at the Stem in Aviation day. Picture: London City Airport
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists