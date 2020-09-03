$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Gants Hill and Clayhall pubs selling green burger to raise money for cancer support

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

Greene King pubs in Redbridge are selling green burgers throughout September to raise money for cancer support. Picture: Greene King

Greene King pubs in Redbridge are selling green burgers throughout September to raise money for cancer support. Picture: Greene King

Pubs in Gants Hill and Clayhall are selling a green burger to help raise money towards cancer support.

It has been unveiled by Greene King and will be sold at the King George V in Cranbrook Road and the Unicorn in Clayhall Avenue throughout September, as well as 600 pubs nationwide.

Macmilan Cancer Support will receive £1 from the sale of each green burger.

The charity anticipates a loss of 35-50 per cent of its fundraising revenue this year, as regular fundraisers have been postponed or cancelled throughout the pandemic.

The pub team at the King George V will also be supporting fundraising efforts throughout September with a number of activities including Macmillan coffee mornings, to virtual fun runs and pub quizzes.

Since partnering with Macmillan in 2014, Greene King pubs have raised more than £7million for the charity.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

