Gants Hill and Clayhall pubs selling green burger to raise money for cancer support

Greene King pubs in Redbridge are selling green burgers throughout September to raise money for cancer support. Picture: Greene King Archant

Pubs in Gants Hill and Clayhall are selling a green burger to help raise money towards cancer support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has been unveiled by Greene King and will be sold at the King George V in Cranbrook Road and the Unicorn in Clayhall Avenue throughout September, as well as 600 pubs nationwide.

You may also want to watch:

Macmilan Cancer Support will receive £1 from the sale of each green burger.

The charity anticipates a loss of 35-50 per cent of its fundraising revenue this year, as regular fundraisers have been postponed or cancelled throughout the pandemic.

The pub team at the King George V will also be supporting fundraising efforts throughout September with a number of activities including Macmillan coffee mornings, to virtual fun runs and pub quizzes.

Since partnering with Macmillan in 2014, Greene King pubs have raised more than £7million for the charity.