Gants Hill and Clayhall pubs selling green burger to raise money for cancer support
PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020
Pubs in Gants Hill and Clayhall are selling a green burger to help raise money towards cancer support.
It has been unveiled by Greene King and will be sold at the King George V in Cranbrook Road and the Unicorn in Clayhall Avenue throughout September, as well as 600 pubs nationwide.
Macmilan Cancer Support will receive £1 from the sale of each green burger.
The charity anticipates a loss of 35-50 per cent of its fundraising revenue this year, as regular fundraisers have been postponed or cancelled throughout the pandemic.
The pub team at the King George V will also be supporting fundraising efforts throughout September with a number of activities including Macmillan coffee mornings, to virtual fun runs and pub quizzes.
Since partnering with Macmillan in 2014, Greene King pubs have raised more than £7million for the charity.
