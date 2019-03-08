Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woodford Green scout jets off for adventure of a lifetime

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 29 July 2019

A scout from Woodford Green is taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in North America. Picture: Louis Hawker

A scout from Woodford Green is taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in North America. Picture: Louis Hawker

Archant

A scout from Woodford Green has joined thousands of others from across the world for two weeks of activities in West Virginia, North America.

The 24th World Scout Jamboree is an opportunity for scouts to learn new skills with other young people from across the globe.

They will experience adventure in a community of new residents from nearly every country in the world.

You may also want to watch:

Woodford Green's Tom Bever, 16, from Greater London North East scouts, said: "We are looking forward to meeting people from all over the world, and finding out how scouting differs worldwide.

"I'll definitely be swapping collectable badges and gifts with other participants to keep as mementos. After two years of fundraising and preparation, I just can't wait."

Chief scout Bear Grylls said: "The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

"The theme is unlock a new world - focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together."

Most Read

Recorder letters: Social housing, Bodgers development, Wes Streeting and Rydale Centre

The old Ilford Recorder office site is being developed to include affordable housing.

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Man and woman from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of assault after ‘mass brawl’ on cruise ship

A man and a woman from Chigwell have been arrested after a brawl broke out on a P&O cruise ship. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

Opinion: A change of government is needed

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is looking for a change in government. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Recorder letters: Social housing, Bodgers development, Wes Streeting and Rydale Centre

The old Ilford Recorder office site is being developed to include affordable housing.

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Man and woman from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of assault after ‘mass brawl’ on cruise ship

A man and a woman from Chigwell have been arrested after a brawl broke out on a P&O cruise ship. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

Opinion: A change of government is needed

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is looking for a change in government. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to finish pre-season with a competitive clash at Urchins

Joan Luque of Dagenham with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Woodford Green scout jets off for adventure of a lifetime

A scout from Woodford Green is taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in North America. Picture: Louis Hawker

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

QPR sign West Ham striker Jordan Hugill on season-long loan

Jordan Hugill of West Ham

Heritage: The story of Liverpool Street Station

The new-look Liverpool Street Station was inaugurated by the Queen in 1991. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists