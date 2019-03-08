Woodford Green scout jets off for adventure of a lifetime

A scout from Woodford Green is taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in North America. Picture: Louis Hawker Archant

A scout from Woodford Green has joined thousands of others from across the world for two weeks of activities in West Virginia, North America.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24th World Scout Jamboree is an opportunity for scouts to learn new skills with other young people from across the globe.

They will experience adventure in a community of new residents from nearly every country in the world.

You may also want to watch:

Woodford Green's Tom Bever, 16, from Greater London North East scouts, said: "We are looking forward to meeting people from all over the world, and finding out how scouting differs worldwide.

"I'll definitely be swapping collectable badges and gifts with other participants to keep as mementos. After two years of fundraising and preparation, I just can't wait."

Chief scout Bear Grylls said: "The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

"The theme is unlock a new world - focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together."