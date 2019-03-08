Search

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

PUBLISHED: 16:48 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 10 June 2019

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Archant

Trains have been running at a reduced speed between Ilford and Manor Park after a lorry hit a bridge earlier today (Monday, June 10).

Greater Anglia passengers travelling between Ilford and Liverpool Street and Stratford have faced delays since 3.30pm this afternoon after a lorry hit a bridge between Manor Park and Ilford stations.

Disruption is expected on the line until 5pm.

