No set reopening date for Ilford pub with 'pest problem'

PUBLISHED: 11:16 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 19 December 2019

Great Spoon of Ilford remains closed. Picture: Google

An Ilford pub will remain closed indefinitely while pest control experts who were called in on Monday attempt to tackle an as-yet-unidentified problem.

The pub has been closed since Monday, December 16, after a "pest problem" was identified.

Pest control experts were called in to "identify and block any potential access points to the building, to eliminate the problem" and carry out a deep clean.

Today, Thursday, December 19, a JD Wetherspoon spokesman said there is no set reopening date for the pub and apologised to customers.

"The pub will reopen as soon as we are confident that the problem has been dealt with," he said.

The spokesman refused to confirm what type of pests it is dealing with.

