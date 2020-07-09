Search

Redbridge celebrates Jewish Care’s eighth Great Jewish Bake Day

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 July 2020

Jamie Shone, 18, delivers a goody bag to Anita Frankle. Picture: Jewish Care

Jamie Shone, 18, delivers a goody bag to Anita Frankle. Picture: Jewish Care

Jewish Care chefs and volunteers have once again risen to the occasion to help bake and deliver more than 1,000 cakes so that older people in the community could celebrate the eighth annual Great Jewish Bake Day.

Volunteer Sarena Chevin delivering cake to Ruth and Stephen Starr. Picture: Jewish CareVolunteer Sarena Chevin delivering cake to Ruth and Stephen Starr. Picture: Jewish Care

Where in previous years the community would get together for tea parties, this year, hundreds of cakes have been delivered to Jewish Care community centre members, supportive tea party guests, group members and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Volunteer Sarena Chevin, from Chigwell, was delivering Meals on Wheels for Jewish Care even before Covid-19 and is now helping deliver the cakes.

She said: “I’m really pleased to be part of the team helping the community and my son has joined me once a week for the Meals on Wheels deliveries so it’s been nice to do that together.

“It’s lovely to take the meals and cake for Bake Day too and to see the people we deliver too, to check they are OK and have a chat. Sometimes we are the only people they will see that day.”

Tea party Zoom call for Great Jewish Bake Day. Picture: Jewish CareTea party Zoom call for Great Jewish Bake Day. Picture: Jewish Care

Community centre co-ordinators also sent out baking-themed special edition activity magazines with baking themed crosswords, quizzes and recipes to help older people to stay involved in activities for Bake Day, which was July 8.

Jamie Shone, 18, delivered a cake and a goody bag to Redbridge Jewish Community Centre member, Anita Frankle, 90, who volunteered in the shop at the community centre for 15 years before becoming a member.

“It was a lovely surprise to see the young volunteers from Redbridge Jewish Community Centre at my front door and I enjoyed the cake for tea,” Anita said.

“I speak to my friends and the staff at the centre. I loved volunteering in the shop all those years and I look forward to going back to be with everybody.”

At Jewish Care’s Vi and John Rubens House, Gants Hill, residents enjoyed Bake Day tea and were able to tune in to an intergenerational Zoom webinar with The Challah Mummy, Allegra Benitah.

Chef, Denise Phillips also led a Bake Day Junior Chef session on Facebook Live making delicious Chunky Chocolate Biscuits for Bake Day, so they can continue the tradition of intergenerational baking, which is now an established part of the community’s calendar.

