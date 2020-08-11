Search

Wanstead Flats grass fire takes out one hectare of shrubland

PUBLISHED: 08:19 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 11 August 2020

Firefighters battled a grass fire in Wanstead Flats on Monday afternoon. Picture: Rose Stephens

Firefighters put out a grass fire in Wanstead Flats which damaged one hectare of grass and shrubland.

There were no reports of any injuries to the fire on Centre Road which took place after 12pm on Monday (August 10).

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene and it took them more than four hours to get the fire under control.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to reports of grass alight on Centre Road in Wanstead. Picture: Rose StephensFour fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to reports of grass alight on Centre Road in Wanstead. Picture: Rose Stephens

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “London has had some incredibly hot days over the last week, which means the ground is extremely dry. Grassland and parks will burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks.

It took more than four hours to get the fire under control. Picture: Rose StephensIt took more than four hours to get the fire under control. Picture: Rose Stephens

“If you see a grass fire, don’t attempt to put it out yourself as grass fires can travel very quickly and change direction without warning. Call 999 and let us know where the fire is.”

Grass fires can travel very quickly and change direction without warning. Picture: Rose StephensGrass fires can travel very quickly and change direction without warning. Picture: Rose Stephens

The brigade issued some tips on grass fires:

•Avoid having barbecues in parks, public spaces and balconies.

•Clear away bottles, glasses and any broken glass to avoid them magnifying the sun and starting a fire.

•Dispose of smoking materials such as cigarettes safely- don’t drop cigarettes on dry ground and don’t drop them out of car windows, as they may land on dry grass and lead to a fire.

•Disposable barbecues that have been discarded and abandoned can still end up causing a fire as they will continue to retain heat after use – they need to be put right out and cooled before being thrown away.

•Do not barbecue on balconies, the wind can carry smouldering ash onto nearby grassland.

