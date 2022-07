Updated

25 firefighters are dealing with a grass fire at a country park in Redbridge - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A grass fire has broken out at a country park near Ilford.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines have been called to the park in Forest Road, Barkingside.

Around five acres of long grass is alight, according to London Fire Brigade.

The Fire Brigade is attending a grass fire near Forest Road Barkingside.



Please avoid the area if you can to prevent traffic congestion and delays



If you spot a fire, regardless of the size, always call 999 to stop it spreading.@LondonFire — Redbridge Council (@RedbridgeLive) July 7, 2022

The brigade was called at 3.19pm and crews remain at the scene.

It is not yet known how the fire started.