Search

Advanced search

Funding available to not-for-profit groups in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 13:21 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 26 May 2020

The Redbridge Social Action Fund (RSAF) will provide grants to support not-for-profit groups affected by Covid-19.

The Redbridge Social Action Fund (RSAF) will provide grants to support not-for-profit groups affected by Covid-19.

Archant

Redbridge Council has unveiled a new scheme to provide funding to civic-minded groups helping those affected by the pandemic.

The Redbridge Social Action Fund (RSAF) will provide grants to support not-for-profit groups, including an initial funding pot of £10,000. A maximum award of £1,000 will potentially be available to any single applicant.

Success in previous grant funding rounds will not disqualify groups from making a further bid to the RSAF. Any not-for-profit group or organisation is eligible to make an application so long as they meet the following criteria:

Your income in the past financial year (or average per annum in the previous three years) must not exceed £100,000 (successful applicants may be asked to evidence this ahead of funding being released)

All the funding applied for must deliver benefits within the borough of Redbridge.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “We’re committed to supporting local people, businesses, and charities during this difficult time.

“This fund has been set up to lend a helping hand to not-for-profits who support local people in Redbridge, and it is our way of saying thank you for all their hard work.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for transformation & engagement, added: “The community and voluntary sector in Redbridge has responded magnificently to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is has been so heart-warming to see them all go that extra mile to help those who have been directly impacted by this crisis.

“This is our way of giving something back to these groups. If they feel they meet the criteria, we’d really encourage them to apply for funding.”

Applications will be assessed on a fortnightly basis.

The first deadline is Friday, June, 5, and then fortnightly through to Friday, July, 31.

Any funds still available will be rolled forwards for distribution later in the year.

Applications will be assessed by council staff and recommendations made to Cllr Coomb to make the decision on which applications will be granted.

For full details about the fund, visit: https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/redbridge-social-action-fund.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Westwood hopeful for British Masters

Lee Westwood tees off during the 2019 Betfred British Masters at Hillside Golf Club, Southport.

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

West Ham United co-owner Sullivan to make personal donation to Newham foodbank

West Ham United's Co-chairman David Sullivan (Chris Ison/PA Wire)

West Ham United academy gets behind NHS appeal

West Ham academy youngsters showing their support for the NHS (Pic: West Ham United)

Orient CEO Macklin heaps praise on Spurs Harry Kane for teaming up with the club

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)
Drive 24