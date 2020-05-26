Funding available to not-for-profit groups in Redbridge

Redbridge Council has unveiled a new scheme to provide funding to civic-minded groups helping those affected by the pandemic.

The Redbridge Social Action Fund (RSAF) will provide grants to support not-for-profit groups, including an initial funding pot of £10,000. A maximum award of £1,000 will potentially be available to any single applicant.

Success in previous grant funding rounds will not disqualify groups from making a further bid to the RSAF. Any not-for-profit group or organisation is eligible to make an application so long as they meet the following criteria:

Your income in the past financial year (or average per annum in the previous three years) must not exceed £100,000 (successful applicants may be asked to evidence this ahead of funding being released)

All the funding applied for must deliver benefits within the borough of Redbridge.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “We’re committed to supporting local people, businesses, and charities during this difficult time.

“This fund has been set up to lend a helping hand to not-for-profits who support local people in Redbridge, and it is our way of saying thank you for all their hard work.”

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for transformation & engagement, added: “The community and voluntary sector in Redbridge has responded magnificently to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is has been so heart-warming to see them all go that extra mile to help those who have been directly impacted by this crisis.

“This is our way of giving something back to these groups. If they feel they meet the criteria, we’d really encourage them to apply for funding.”

Applications will be assessed on a fortnightly basis.

The first deadline is Friday, June, 5, and then fortnightly through to Friday, July, 31.

Any funds still available will be rolled forwards for distribution later in the year.

Applications will be assessed by council staff and recommendations made to Cllr Coomb to make the decision on which applications will be granted.

For full details about the fund, visit: https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/redbridge-social-action-fund.