Search

Advanced search

National Lottery grant secures future of Wanstead’s churches

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 13 July 2020

Wanstead Parish secured a National Lottery grant to secure the future of its two architectural gems. Christ Church Wanstead (picture) and St. Mary the Virgin

Wanstead Parish secured a National Lottery grant to secure the future of its two architectural gems. Christ Church Wanstead (picture) and St. Mary the Virgin

Archant

Wanstead Parish has secured a £72,500 lottery grant to plan for the future of its churches.

St Mary's church in Wanstead. Photo: Ken MearsSt Mary's church in Wanstead. Photo: Ken Mears

Following a successful restoration project at St Mary the Virgin, the Parochial Church Council (PCC) of Wanstead Parish announced on Friday that it had secured the award, entitled Securing the future for St Mary with Christ Church.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the project will enable the PCC to explore how both St Mary and Christ Church may be reordered internally to better serve the wider community.

The PCC will appoint a professional team with expertise in ecclesiastic buildings to work with them during the next year to undertake a governance review and commission surveys and reports on both church buildings.

They will look at how to use the churchyard more effectively and also how the carbon footprint of both buildings may be reduced.

St Mary the Virgin church is the only Grade I listed building in RedbridgeSt Mary the Virgin church is the only Grade I listed building in Redbridge

The Rector of Wanstead Rev Dr Jack Dunn said: “These extraordinary times have highlighted just how important it is for the PCC to plan carefully for the long-term future of Wanstead Parish and to ensure that both of our church buildings are able to serve the needs of all in our parish and especially those who are vulnerable or who would not normally engage with church.”

You may also want to watch:

By July 2021 the PCC will have a full options appraisal, business and fundraising plans and will be able to embark on a 10-year plan for both churches.

Christ Church, a Grade II listed building, was the first church to be built at Wanstead Place.

It was built as a chapel of ease to St Mary’s to cope with the growing population in Wanstead following the arrival of the railway at Snaresbrook in 1856.

It was designed by George Gilbert Scott and consecrated in 1861.

READ MORE: 102-year-old St Joseph’s Convent School, Wanstead, to close

St Mary’s is the third church to stand on the site on the corner of Overton Drive since the 13th century.

Designed by Thomas Hardwick, also known for St Mary’s Parish Church in Marylebone Road and the renovation of Inigo Jones’ St Paul’s in Covent Garden, St Mary’s is considered one of the country’s finest Georgian churches.

It is the only Grade I listed building in Redbridge, and of exceptional historic interest.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Jailed: Mercedes driver tasered at end of 20-minute police pursuit in Chigwell

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Yorkshire Building Society thanks Ilford for supporting its homelessness charity

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £1,000,000 for End Youth Homelessness (Pic: Yorkshire Building Society)

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Most Read

Girls’ school in Wanstead closes after a century

St Joseph's Convent School which celebrated its centenary in 2018 is closing. Photo by Ellie Hoskins

Recorder letters: Planning, vaccinations, Covid safety and Hong Kong

The block of flats is set to be built on the site of a car dealership in Seven Kings. Picture: LDRS

Jailed: Mercedes driver tasered at end of 20-minute police pursuit in Chigwell

Shuahan Uddin has been jailed for 16 months after he was tasered at the end of a 20 minute police pursuit which saw four police vehicles damaged. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Yorkshire Building Society thanks Ilford for supporting its homelessness charity

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £1,000,000 for End Youth Homelessness (Pic: Yorkshire Building Society)

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

No regrets for Stokes despite England defeat

West Indies John Campbell (left) and England's Ben Stokes bump fists after day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 13

West Indian captain Brian Lara hits the ball for four runs on his way to a new world record Test innings score against England at the Recreation ground in St John's, Antigua

National Lottery grant secures future of Wanstead’s churches

Wanstead Parish secured a National Lottery grant to secure the future of its two architectural gems. Christ Church Wanstead (picture) and St. Mary the Virgin

Yorkshire Building Society thanks Ilford for supporting its homelessness charity

Yorkshire Building Society are thanking customers for helping raise £1,000,000 for End Youth Homelessness (Pic: Yorkshire Building Society)

Blackwood plays big innings as West Indies beat England

England's Ben Stokes reacts in the field during day five of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl