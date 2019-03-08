Search

Grand Trunk Road owners 'absolutely delighted' to be named best curry house in London

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 July 2019

Chef Dayashankar Sharma and Rajesh Suri. Picture: Lia Vittone Photography

Chef Dayashankar Sharma and Rajesh Suri. Picture: Lia Vittone Photography

Lia Vittone Photography

Countless Indian eateries have been pipped to the post by the Grand Trunk Road restaurant in South Woodford in an annual ranking of the best curry houses.

Chef Dayashankar Sharma and Rajesh Suri. Picture: Lia Vittone PhotographyChef Dayashankar Sharma and Rajesh Suri. Picture: Lia Vittone Photography

It has been awarded the title of Best of London, 2019 at the London Curry Awards for the second year running.

The Grand Trunk Road restaurant is inspired by its namesake - Asia's longest and oldest trade route.

It is run by Rajesh Suri, formerly of the first Indian restaurant in the world to be awarded a Michelin star, and chef Dayashankar Sharma.

They are both passionate about excellent food and the flavours of India and have travelled the length of Grand Trunk Road together, collecting and devising recipes with the restaurant in mind.

Mr Suri said: "Being named Best of London is testament to the vision we have for our restaurant and is recognition of all the hard work we put in to ensure our diners have the best experience possible.

"When we opened the Grand Trunk Road restaurant we thought very carefully about how we wanted to realise our vision, we knew we wanted to be known for our outstanding food, inspired by the Grand Trunk Road trade route, and that we wanted every diner to come through the doors to leave well-fed and happy."

The glittering and the good of Indian cuisine gathered to see the winners across 24 categories announced on July 1 at a black-tie ceremony in Brentford, west London.

The awards are an opportunity for the best of the best to come together and celebrate local businesses, with a focus on establishments which reflect excellent quality and customer service.

Mr Sharma said: "It is an honour just to be included in this list of London's very best Indian eateries, let alone to be named the best of London - so we are absolutely delighted.

"I became a chef because I love creating dishes that see our diners leave the Grand Trunk Road satisfied and happy, having this affirmation from the public and the London Curry Awards is like the icing on the cake - or should I say the truffle on the naan."

