Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Archant

Over the years Bodgers has been a well-documented landmark in the Ilford Recorder.

From residents' memories of buying net curtains to plans for a 42-storey housing tower, the former department store in Station Road, Ilford has been a conversation starter from the get-go.

The shop is currently wrapped up in hoarding after Access Self Storage bought the property, but if you think the building is having a hiatus from the limelight think again.

For an artist has recently spray-painted on wooden panels around the building.

The multiple spray paint pieces features a tribute to the deceased Prodigy front man Keith Flint, as well as a homage to Titanic survivor Eva Hart. So has Banksy come to Ilford?

A local authority spokeswoman confirmed that an artist was commissioned to freshen up the hoarding, however, it was carried out by Redbridge painter Kim Judge.

Speaking about the designs, deputy leader of Redbridge Council and cabinet member for finance, Cllr Kam Rai said the artwork brings some joy to the town centre.

"I'm glad to see some artwork being used on the hoardings at the old Bodgers site in Ilford," he said.

"Too often we are left with a drab exterior when areas are sectioned off for work and we should always take the opportunity to brighten our streets up."