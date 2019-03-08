Search

Advanced search

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:09 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 24 September 2019

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Over the years Bodgers has been a well-documented landmark in the Ilford Recorder.

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie HoskinsGraffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

From residents' memories of buying net curtains to plans for a 42-storey housing tower, the former department store in Station Road, Ilford has been a conversation starter from the get-go.

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie HoskinsGraffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The shop is currently wrapped up in hoarding after Access Self Storage bought the property, but if you think the building is having a hiatus from the limelight think again.

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie HoskinsGraffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

For an artist has recently spray-painted on wooden panels around the building.

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie HoskinsGraffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

The multiple spray paint pieces features a tribute to the deceased Prodigy front man Keith Flint, as well as a homage to Titanic survivor Eva Hart. So has Banksy come to Ilford?

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie HoskinsGraffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

You may also want to watch:

A local authority spokeswoman confirmed that an artist was commissioned to freshen up the hoarding, however, it was carried out by Redbridge painter Kim Judge.

Speaking about the designs, deputy leader of Redbridge Council and cabinet member for finance, Cllr Kam Rai said the artwork brings some joy to the town centre.

"I'm glad to see some artwork being used on the hoardings at the old Bodgers site in Ilford," he said.

"Too often we are left with a drab exterior when areas are sectioned off for work and we should always take the opportunity to brighten our streets up."

Most Read

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Clayhall

Police are investigating an incident in Clayhall this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hero resident pins man to the floor after ‘threatening to stab woman’ in Redbridge

A hero resident stepped in to help the woman. Picture: PA

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Redbridge

This alleyway has been the site of two dozen robberies since the start of 2017. Picture: Google Streetview

Police investigating burglary at Sainsbury’s Barkingside

Sainsbury's in Tanners Lane, Barkingside, was broken into overnight. Picture: Google

Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside

A car was badly damaged after crashing into a wall.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Clayhall

Police are investigating an incident in Clayhall this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Dagenham boss Taylor pleased with draw away to Gulls to stay on run

Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Redfern wants Woodford to learn from defeat to Old Haberdashers

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient secure London Senior Cup progress

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘We are really struggling’: Woodford Green residents left without hot water for four weeks

Flats in Coopersale Close, Woodford Green, have had no hot water for nearly five weeks. Picture: Google

Has Banksy snuck into Ilford? Graffiti work pops up in town centre

Graffiti on the hording of the former Bodgers store in Ilford. Picture by Ellie Hoskins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists