Sleeping Beauty comes to Barkingside

The troop may be performing Sleeping Beauty but they promise it won't be a bore. Photo: St Augustine's Players Archant

Beat the January blues by grabbing a giggle or two at a pantomime in Barkingside.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

To celebrate 10 years of plays at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, Mossford Green, the St Augustine’s Players, are performing Sleeping Beauty between Thursday, January 31 to February 2.

A St Augustine’s spokesman said: “We are so proud to be celebrating 10 years of performing at the Holy Trinity with our 37th Pantomime.

“Having spent 25 years performing at St Augustine’s Parish Hall we had to find another location once our Parish Hall closed down.

“We love putting on performances to entertain the community and therefore we were determined to find a new venue which we did with the Holy Trinity Parish Hall who warmly welcomed us.

“What better way to mark a decade of pantos, then recreating, the first story we ever performed there – But don’t expect the same script this is panto after all.”

Tickets cost £8 for adult and £6 for concessions.

Call 02085547747 or visit staplayers.webs.com