Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 December 2019

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

Two GP surgeries in Redbridge and Gants Hill are moving into temporary premises.

Eastern Avenue Medical Centre in Redbridge and Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill are both closing and relocating to a new, temporary purpose-built premises at Kenwood Gardens Clinic at 737a Cranbrook Road.

Eastern Avenue Medical Centre will close on December 20 and re-open at the new location on December 23.

Cranbrook Surgery will close on December 27 and re-open at the new location on December 30.

Both practices have written to their patients to inform them of the relocation and to reassure them the practices aren't closing, according to a letter from Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group.

"The move to Kenwood Gardens is temporary while the proposal for a new permanent site for the practices as part of the Gants Hill Community Hub is progressed - we anticipate that this will take four to five years to complete," the letter says.

"The temporary site at Kenwood Gardens has been purpose built to provide modern and accessible healthcare facilities.

"There are a number of reasons for the move, including issues with extending existing leases and with the old premises themselves.

"These include health and safety, infection control, disability compliance and CQC issues at the practices which have been operating from converted residential properties not designed for the delivery of modern day healthcare."

The new building in Gants Hill will house both GP practices in a "modern, purpose built, two storey temporary structure providing improved, fully accessible patient surroundings".

Redbridge CCG said it expects patients from both practices to move with their GPs across to the proposed new site.

"For some, it will mean travelling slightly further than at present but most are still within a short bus ride," the CCG says.

"Some patients may opt to change GP and we are working closely with neighbouring practices to understand and mitigate any impact this may have."

