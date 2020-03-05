Barkingside GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

A Barkingside GP which closed for a deep clean as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (COVID-19) re-opened today.

Fullwell Cross Health Centre, in Tomswood Hill, was shut on Tuesday evening after a patient allegedly self-presented with symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) but the GP is now back open with all regular services resuming today (March 5).

A note on the GP's website posted yesterday said: "The deep clean has now been completed and the practice will be open as usual tomorrow (5th March 2020)."

The GP was closed as a routine precautionary measure to enable a deep clean of the surgery on Tuesday evening and patients were advised if their appointment needed to be rearranged because of the temporary closure.

At the time of the closing a spokesman for NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused.

"Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients."