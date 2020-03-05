Search

Advanced search

Barkingside GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

PUBLISHED: 09:09 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 05 March 2020

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Archant

A Barkingside GP which closed for a deep clean as a precautionary measure against coronavirus (COVID-19) re-opened today.

Fullwell Cross Health Centre, in Tomswood Hill, was shut on Tuesday evening after a patient allegedly self-presented with symptoms of the coronavirus (COVID-19) but the GP is now back open with all regular services resuming today (March 5).

You may also want to watch:

A note on the GP's website posted yesterday said: "The deep clean has now been completed and the practice will be open as usual tomorrow (5th March 2020)."

The GP was closed as a routine precautionary measure to enable a deep clean of the surgery on Tuesday evening and patients were advised if their appointment needed to be rearranged because of the temporary closure.

At the time of the closing a spokesman for NHS Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused.

"Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients."

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Images released after gang snatch more than £500k worth of goods targeting courier vans in Ilford, Romford and Stratford

Do you know any of these men? Detectives want to speak to them in connection with courier van thefts across east and north London. Picture: MPS

Two men arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill

Two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms in Gants Hill last night. Picture: Google

Lottery grant for service providing healthcare support for homeless people in Redbridge

Stephanie O'Leary, chief executive and homeless health service manager for Healthy Living, Healthy Lives CIC. Picture: Ken Mears.

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season’s squad

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Drive 24