Government report reveals how busy Redbridge's overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives Archant

Redbridge's TFL Rail overground stations saw more than 18.5million entrances and exits last year according to government data released yesterday - a drop of around 300,000 over the past two years.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) released its annual "Estimates of Station Usage" report, which revealed Ilford was once again the borough's busiest overground station.

The ORR only publishes data relating to overground railways, not the Tube, so the borough's Central line stations are not included.

Ilford Station, which is due to undergo a massive renovation this year in preparation for the completion of Crossrail in 2021, saw 7,942,174 entries and exits between April 1 2018 and March 31 2019.

That means it has actually risen by one place to be named Great Britain's 63rd busiest overground station.

Chadwell Heath was the second busiest station in the borough, hosting 3,973,098 entries and exits in 2018/19, and actually rose three places to be named the 138th busiest station in Britain.

Next came Goodmayes - its 3,498,332 entrances and exits seeing it drop seven places to be named the 159th busiest station in the country.

The fourth and final overground station on the list was Seven Kings.

It registered 3,167,632 entrances and exits in 2018/19 but, despite being the least busy station in Redbridge, actually rose 11 places to be named the 182nd busiest station in the country.

Borough-wide, Redbridge stations reported 18,581,236 entrances and exits in 2018/19.

That means it was around 300,000 entrances and exits down on the ORR figures reported for 2016/17, although it is a rise of around 700,000 on last year.

Neighbouring borough Havering, which has both TFL Rail and c2c overground stations, reported 23,112,234 entrances and exits in 2018/19, up from 20.4million in 2013/14.

Further afield, London Waterloo was confirmed as Britain's busiest station for the 16th consecutive year.

Some 94.2million passengers used the station in 2018/19.

Birmingham New Street was the only station outside London ranked in the top 10.

It overtook Euston to take fifth place with 47.9 million entries and exits.