Ilford North MP joins Google webinar designed to help support local businesses

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 July 2020

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting joined a google webinar to help support local businesses. Picture: London Portrait Photoqrapher

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting joined a Google webinar designed to help support local businesses.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting joined a google webinar to help provide support to local businesses. Picture: Wes Streeting MP

He was keen to be involved in the session — launched as part of Google’s Open for Business initiative — due to concerns over the impact of coronvirus. He said: “As lockdown measures begin to ease and businesses are starting to trade again, the long-term impact will be larger and longer lasting for some businesses than others.

“Given the large proportion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ilford North, I was delighted to be able to take part in Google’s Digital Garage, and have the opportunity to offer support and hear from local businesses across the constituency.”

The webinar offered free digital skills training to businesses which rely on face-to-face interaction, an additional support which Mr Streeting believes will help those local enterprises “play their much-needed part in the economy’s recovery”.

