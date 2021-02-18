Goodmayes woman turns 100 soon after getting Covid jab
- Credit: Eastwood Lodge
A woman celebrated her 100th birthday just a few weeks after receiving the Covid jab in a Goodmayes care home.
Ethel Smith, born February 13, 1921, said she was over the moon to receive a birthday card from the Queen, who is just six years younger than she is.
She was able to have a small party and celebrate with friends at Eastwood Lodge.
She has been in the home since May 2018 and had the first dose of the Astra-Zeneca jab in January with no difficulty, along with fellow residents and staff.
She isn't so keen on the monthly swab taking though because she said it makes her sneeze and her eyes water.
Ethel enjoyed her cake and birthday tea and the staff said they were looking forward to arranging something a little more special for her next birthday when she turns 101 (if lockdown restrictions are eased by then!).
