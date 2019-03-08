Bishop of Barking unveils restored war memorial in Goodmayes

Bishop of Barking, Rev Peter Hill, with pupils from Barley Lane School and nursery. Picture: Wendy Hill Archant

A newly refurbished war memorial has been unveiled in Goodmayes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alongside the mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, the Bishop of Barking, Rev Peter Hill, rededicated the war memorial at St Paul's Goodmayes on September 13.

The restoration project at the church in Barley Lane was funded by £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

You may also want to watch:

Some 40 parishioners and guests attended the rededication ceremony, along with many Year 6 children from Barley Lane School and Barleymont Nursery.

As part of the project, the children put together an exhibition of memories from members of the community about life as a child during the Second World War.

The exhibition was available for the public to come and view for the week prior to the ceremony.

"We were blessed with a beautifully sunny and hot day," a spokesman for the church said.

Refreshments were served to guests after the service and visitors had the chance to look at the children's exhibition.