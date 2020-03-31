There With You: Goodmayes tutors transform business online to help students during coronavirus lockdown

JKNS Education shifted their tutoring services online once it had to shut its doors due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A tutoring service in Goodmayes has overhauled its business to help students stuck at home.

The education centre trained its staff of 25 tutors to help them teach students online instead of from their Goodmayes Road location.

JKNS Education has been running a tutoring service for more than 10 years with 300 students passing through its doors every day.

When schools were closed and students forced to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown the centre transformed its business to an online-only model to make sure students’ education isn’t taken for granted during these hard times.

The centre trained its taff of 25 tutors to be able to teach students online and set up videos showing parents how easy the process is using video apps like Zoom.

Tutor Sujee Ravi said: “We transferred our entire set-up online to continue to teach children during this difficult and confusing time.

The centre uses apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to connect students with tutors.

“At the same time hopefully we are giving the parents some relief whilst continuing to educate when schools are not providing online lessons.”

Since the announcement of school closures JKNS shut its doors at the centre in Goodmayes Road, to protect students and their families but as a small business it has struggled to stay afloat.

The tutoring centre has fallen on hard times after it was forced to shut its doors.

Since GCSE and A-levels have been cancelled it has made the situation for the centre even worse.

Sujee said: “We are doing the best we can to offer our students the opportunity to continue learning.

“In our eyes, Year 10 and 12 students who don’t have official state exams this year are at the greatest disadvantage because they will have exams next year but will miss out on 14 weeks of school and learning essential content which is pivotal for the final exam.”

