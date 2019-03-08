Campaigners to hold public meeting on plans for flats at Tesco Goodmayes

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Lawrie Cornish Archant

Campaigners hoping to stop a supermarket site being redeveloped to house 1,360 flats and a school are holding a public meeting.

Developer Weston is yet to formally submit a planning application for the development on the Tesco site in Goodmayes High Road but if approved the site could house up to 3,000 people.

The plans include a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom homes, along with a new primary school and an underground car park with up to 600 spaces.

But opponents have warned it will lead to overpopulation, increased traffic and pollution.

Objectors have scheduled a meeting to discuss the plans further, and deputy leader of Redbridge Council, Cllr Kam Rai, is due to attend.

The meeting will be held at St Paul's Church Community Centre in Ilford from 8pm on April 26.

Panellists include GLA member Keith Prince, former Chadwell Heath councillor Sam Tarry and the vicar of St Paul's the Rev Janet Buchan.

Guest speakers will include Meenakshi Sharma from anti-overpopulation campaign group Ilford Noise and hospital campaigner Andy Walker.

More than 1,400 people have signed an online petition against the plans.

One campaigner, Habiba Alli, 34, of Chadwell Heath, said: “Residents feel this is the wrong decision. We're putting together a case but we feel the plans will go through regardless.

“We want to create transparency in the Redbridge planning process and exercise our right as residents to say what we want and voice our opinions.

“The conversation needs to be had. We want to be the voice of the community.”

Ms Alli believes the council has not communicated effectively with Chadwell Heath residents about the plans.

She said: “There is an unrest in the community, people are talking about it, people are angry. We're a close community that has been struggling with crime, pollution and then they drop this in.

“It's important the council leader Cllr Jas Athwal steps forward.

“We're very sceptical about the plans and as a campaign we're trying to raise awareness about what is actually going on in Redbridge.”