Young Citizen: Goodmayes designer, 18, selected to showcase work at London Fashion Week

Aaiza Arshad. Picture: Maria Alvarez Archant

A teenager from Goodmayes who will be one of the youngest designers to showcase her designs on the catwalk at London Fashion Week is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria Alvarez Aaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria Alvarez

Aaiza Arshad, 18, is one of 20 teenagers selected to be part of Fashion Awareness Direct's (FAD) Fashion Futures programme, founded in 2005, which gives young people the technical skills and professional mentoring they need to progress into the elite fashion industry.

The designs reflect the brief of HumaNature, exploring issues of sustainability and humans' relationship with the natural world.

The teenage designers' concepts include zero-waste, re-purposing pre-and post-consumer waste, biodegradable materials, upcycling and the exploration of natural forms.

Aaiza said: "Fashion Futures has made me realise my own potential as a designer."

Aaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria Alvarez Aaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria Alvarez

You may also want to watch:

The London-based creatives from diverse backgrounds have been shortlisted from more than 70 teenagers.

Established in 1998, FAD helps young people make it in fashion by working with the industry to campaign for fair access, improved diversity and better representation.

Over the past 20 years, FAD has worked with more than 2,000 volunteers to give 9,600 young people, from diverse ethnic, social and economic backgrounds, the skills, support and opportunities they need to get ahead.

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019. Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

The Young Citizen Award is about celebrating the amazing young people in our borough, run by the Recorder in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club.

A monthly winner will be chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizens final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.