Search

Advanced search

Young Citizen: Goodmayes designer, 18, selected to showcase work at London Fashion Week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 September 2019

Aaiza Arshad. Picture: Maria Alvarez

Aaiza Arshad. Picture: Maria Alvarez

Archant

A teenager from Goodmayes who will be one of the youngest designers to showcase her designs on the catwalk at London Fashion Week is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Aaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria AlvarezAaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria Alvarez

Aaiza Arshad, 18, is one of 20 teenagers selected to be part of Fashion Awareness Direct's (FAD) Fashion Futures programme, founded in 2005, which gives young people the technical skills and professional mentoring they need to progress into the elite fashion industry.

The designs reflect the brief of HumaNature, exploring issues of sustainability and humans' relationship with the natural world.

The teenage designers' concepts include zero-waste, re-purposing pre-and post-consumer waste, biodegradable materials, upcycling and the exploration of natural forms.

Aaiza said: "Fashion Futures has made me realise my own potential as a designer."

Aaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria AlvarezAaiza Arshad's designs. Picture: Maria Alvarez

You may also want to watch:

The London-based creatives from diverse backgrounds have been shortlisted from more than 70 teenagers.

Established in 1998, FAD helps young people make it in fashion by working with the industry to campaign for fair access, improved diversity and better representation.

Over the past 20 years, FAD has worked with more than 2,000 volunteers to give 9,600 young people, from diverse ethnic, social and economic backgrounds, the skills, support and opportunities they need to get ahead.

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

The Young Citizen Award is about celebrating the amazing young people in our borough, run by the Recorder in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club.

A monthly winner will be chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizens final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under 25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Jailed: Former Chigwell financial director who stole £80,000 from employers for ‘lavish’ holidays and helicopter rides

Henry Sathiya-Balan. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Fly-tipping, 5G, Brexit, war grave and grieving for a pet cat

Redbridge Council are cracking down on fly-tipping but a Woodford Green resident wants more attention given to general street maintenance. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in the neck in Chadwell Heath

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation launched after reports of ‘atrocious’ and ‘threatening’ behaviour at Seven Kings Labour branch meeting

The Seven Kings Labour party branch meeting was described as

Most Read

Jailed: Former Chigwell financial director who stole £80,000 from employers for ‘lavish’ holidays and helicopter rides

Henry Sathiya-Balan. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Fly-tipping, 5G, Brexit, war grave and grieving for a pet cat

Redbridge Council are cracking down on fly-tipping but a Woodford Green resident wants more attention given to general street maintenance. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man stabbed in the neck in Chadwell Heath

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps

Investigation launched after reports of ‘atrocious’ and ‘threatening’ behaviour at Seven Kings Labour branch meeting

The Seven Kings Labour party branch meeting was described as

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Dobson hopes to continue in starting 11 after netting first goal

James Dobson of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Young Citizen: Goodmayes designer, 18, selected to showcase work at London Fashion Week

Aaiza Arshad. Picture: Maria Alvarez

Redbridge in top 10 London boroughs for low CO2 emissions

Redbridge has a CO2 emissions rate of 2.64 tonnes per person, which equates to a 38.8 per cent decrease over 10 years. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists