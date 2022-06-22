News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Mural unveiled outside Goodmayes station

Michael Cox

Published: 1:05 PM June 22, 2022
Molly Hawkins and Ajay Pabial next to the Goodmayes mural

Molly Hawkins and Ajay Pabial next to the mural - Credit: Sam Bibby

A mural outside Goodmayes station has been unveiled as part of a street art project.

The artwork, which spells out the word 'together', was designed by 13-year-old Tahani Muhaimin and brought to life by street artist Molly Hawkins.

It is part of the Welcome to Goodmayes project, led by community interest company Art Clubbers, aimed at getting youngsters involved in creating street art in Redbridge.

Goodmayes station mural

The completed mural spells out 'together' - Credit: Sam Bibby

The project received funding from the council's community infrastructure levy and deputy council leader Kam Rai attended the unveiling.

He said: "I think everyone coming out of the station, everyone walking by, it’ll put a smile on their faces because it signifies what we want the borough to be about - togetherness and diversity."

Art Clubbers founder Ajay Pabial added: "This project will be the first step to turning Goodmayes into a destination for architecture, art, commerce, cuisine, customs, geography, history and people."

Arts & Culture
Goodmayes News

