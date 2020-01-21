Search

Recorder reporter visits future journalists at Goodmayes Primary School

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2020

Imogen Braddick visited Goodmayes Primary School pupils to teach them how to write a news story. Picture: Archna Sirohi

Archant

A Recorder reporter was invited to Goodmayes Primary School to teach Year 6 pupils how to write a news story about a big housing development on their doorstep.

Imogen Braddick visited the school in Castleton Road to talk to pupils about the plans to build more than 1,200 homes, a new school and a village hall on the site of Tesco in Goodmayes.

The pupils had been tasked with writing a news story about the development and wanted some help from a reporter.

Imogen helped the groups write their headlines and even showed them how to write their names in shorthand.

"It was a real treat to help the students with their news stories and tell them what life is like as a reporter," Imogen said.

"They came up with some very creative headlines and asked some great questions about the development.

"It was a pleasure to spend the afternoon with them."

